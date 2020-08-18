LSU's full 2020 football schedule unveiled; see it here

BATON ROUGE - The SEC revealed its full fall slate Monday evening, including LSU's revised schedule.

The Tigers will start the delayed college football season at home against Mississippi State, the Southeastern Conference. The SEC previously said its football teams, including LSU, will kickoff on September 26.

You can view the full schedule below.

Sept. 26 vs. Miss St.

Oct. 3 @ Vandy

Oct. 10 vs. Missouri

Oct. 17 @ Florida

Oct. 24 vs. South Carolina

Oct. 31 @ Auburn

Nov. 7 BYE

Nov. 14 vs. Alabama

Nov. 21 @ Arkansas

Nov. 28 @ A&M

Dec. 5 vs. Ole Miss

The SEC remained committed to working toward a healthy playing plan after other conferences canceled fall sports, including college football.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game is scheduled to be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

Already, LSU had its schedule updated to reflect two game changes: Vanderbilt on the road and Missouri at Tiger Stadium.

Previously, Athletic Director Scott Woodward released the following statement about fall sports:

“We remain steadfast in our approach in the Southeastern Conference, taking all the available time to gather as much information as possible in order to make informed decisions. We are united in our process and our focus on the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. The recent flood of reports surrounding college athletics does not alter that approach. As we have said since the beginning, we are patiently working through each and every variable following the direction of our Return to Safety and Medical Guidance Task Force. I believe our student-athletes want to play. We owe it to them to make every effort to do so safely.”