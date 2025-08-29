Latest Weather Blog
LSU's first Black law school dean to step down
BATON ROUGE - Alena Allen will step down as dean of the LSU law school at the end of the academic year, LSU announced Friday.
Allen is the first woman and the first Black person to hold the position. She has served in the role since July 2023 and will remain at the university as a full-time faculty member.
Interim LSU Provost Troy Blanchard said the university would conduct a national search for Allen’s replacement, who would start when she steps down at the end of the spring 2026 semester.
Allen is the fourth high-profile Black administrator at LSU to leave their position this year.
In June, the university’s first Black president, William Tate, left for the same position at Rutgers University.
In January, LSU’s first Black general counsel, Winston DeCuir, stepped down and accepted a one-year faculty position at the law school.
Kimberly Lewis, the university’s chief administrative officer, was asked to resign in February. She has since accepted a job with Tate at Rutgers.
Trending News
Allen’s departure leaves yet another top administrative job open in the LSU System.
Three other dean posts at its Baton Rouge campus are currently filled by interim office holders, and there are vacancies at president and provost. LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport is also looking for its next chancellor.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How Hurricane Katrina changed Baton Rouge forever
-
The urgent warning before Katrina that changed weather forecasts
-
Coast Guardsman during Hurricane Katrina recounts his experience 20 years later
-
BRFD: Toledo Bend Avenue fire from earlier in week was caused by...
-
Cracker Barrel removes references to 'Pride,' 'DEI' programs from website days after...
Sports Video
-
Local high schools compete in jamborees before the start of the season
-
Haulcy to miss first half Saturday vs. Clemson
-
Saints claim former LSU receiver, Louisiana native off waivers
-
Nussmeier, Sloan on same page ahead of season opener
-
Jay Johnson introduces new team as fall practice approaches