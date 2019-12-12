59°
LSU's Derek Stingley was snubbed for SEC Freshman of the Year, and the internet is confused

Thursday, December 12 2019
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - If you've been watching LSU football this season, you're well aware of freshman CB Derek Stingley Jr. and his impact on the team.

Stingley, a Baton Rouge native and one of the top high school prospects in the country this past offseason, has been a dominant piece in the Tigers' defense. So far this season, he's leading the team with six interceptions and 15 passes defended.

His overall performance in the regular season was enough for him to be named Pro Football Focus' Freshman of the Year with an overall grade of 90.1.

And if you think the best defender, statistically anyway, on the nation's top-ranked team would be a shoo-in for the award honoring the Southeastern Conference's best freshman... You would be wrong, apparently.

That's right, Auburn QB Bo Nix took the honor this year. And yes, that's the same Bo Nix that Stingley intercepted in one of the highlight moments of the Tigers' season. 

While Nix has had a respectable season in his own right, leading Auburn to a 9-3 record and the #12 CFP ranking, social media was appropriately befuddled by the selection.

And it wasn't just LSU fans speaking out.

The confusion was further compounded by the fact that Stingley just had a fantastic two-interception performance in LSU's dominant win over #4 Georgia in the SEC Championship, not even a week ago.

Stingley will have his next opportunity to shine Dec. 28, when the Tigers take on Oklahoma in the semi-finals of the College Football Playoffs.

