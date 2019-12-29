LSU's coaching staff earn big bucks after big win

Hard work really does pay off, especially if you're a part of the LSU coaching staff.

With an incredible season remaining undefeated, winning the 2019 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, and advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship game, the coaches will be making big deposits.

The coaching staff will receive a total of $1.42 million in bonus checks after beating Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. Coach "O" alone could earn $1.7 million in bonuses if the Tigers win the national championship.

Coach "O" has earned $500,000 just from the regular season, $200,000 for the SEC Championship game, $225,000 for reaching the CFP semifinals, and $150,000 for winning the Peach Bowl.

If the Tigers win the National Championship, Coach "O" will earn $500,000 alone for that.

The entire coaching staff will earn incentive bonus checks totaling $2.1 million when the Tigers win the championship.