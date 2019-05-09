LSU's Claire Weinberger has a passion for softball and horses

BATON ROUGE- LSU junior outfielder Claire Weinberger is exactly the local softball product that LSU softball head coach Beth Torina likes to recruit.

"She's a tough gritty player. She's a person that you kind of want backing you in a fight. She's the one you want behind you in the battle," said Torina.

Weinberger grew up volunteering for animals, so LSU's vet program helped make the decision to come to LSU a little bit easier.

"Kids want to be an astronaut or an actress. I always wanted to be a veterinarian," said Weinberger.

"She's really good hearted," said Torina. "Those kind of people who love animals and love babies have big hearts and you can see she's always attracted to that sort of thing. "

So when Claire isn't at Tiger Park catching balls, she likes to spend her time caring for horses because working with animals as a kid helped her become the person that she is today.

"My mom even used to tell me that she could see I was becoming a better person and she could see the best side of me," said Weinbeger. "I always held on to that."

So as a way to earn credits for her animal science major, Claire followed in the footsteps of her mom by volunteering at the Faar Park Equestrian Center.

"She had her own. They bred Arabians. She picked stocks when she came home from school," said Weinberger. "That were her thing growing up. Mine was softball. Hers was taking care of horses."

While there, Weinberger cares for the horses, while helping run events that allow people with special needs to ride the animals.

"I really liked being with the horses because I don't think people understand them as much because they're so big they can be scary," said Weinberger. "I think after being with them for several weeks, they could potentially be a companion animal for a lot of people."