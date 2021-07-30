LSU's Cam Thomas picked at No. 27 in NBA draft by Nets

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU star Cam Thomas saw his dreams become a reality Thursday during the 2021 NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old was selected 27th over all by the Brooklyn Nets.

Thomas reportedly said of the choice, "Brooklyn made a really good choice picking me... all our personalities connected. And with me watching them so much this year, with James Harden being my favorite player, me watching Kyrie [Irving], how skilled he is, and [Kevin Durant], I feel like with me coming in and learning from those guys, scoring the ball-wise, it’s a match made in heaven.”

He reportedly worked out with the team and interviewed with them one week ago.

Thomas averaged 23 points last season as a freshman. Only Pete Maravich, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (then still known as Chris Jackson) and Bob Pettit ever averaged more in their first seasons at LSU.

Two other LSU standouts signed deals. On Thursday, LSU guard Javonte Smart also signed a deal with the Miami Heat after going undrafted during the NBA Draft and LSU Sophomore Trendon Watford agreed to a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.