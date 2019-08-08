81°
LSU's 2020 football schedule revealed

15 hours 44 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, August 07 2019 Aug 7, 2019 August 07, 2019 1:46 PM August 07, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The SEC has unveiled next year's football schedule for LSU.

The Tigers' non-SEC West opponents include a home match-up against Texas on Sept. 12. A home match-up against Alabama is also scheduled for Nov. 7.

You can view the full schedule below.

Sept. 5 UT-SAN ANTONIO
Sept. 12 TEXAS
Sept. 19 vs. Rice (in Houston – NRG Stadium)
Sept. 26 OLE MISS
Oct. 3 NICHOLLS STATE
Oct. 10 at Florida
Oct. 17 at Arkansas
Oct. 24 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 31 Open Date
Nov. 7 ALABAMA
Nov. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA
Nov. 21 at Auburn
Nov. 28 at Texas A&M

