LSU's 2016 recruiting class ranked No. 2 in national poll

BATON ROUGE - LSU football’s 2016 recruiting class has taken the No. 2 ranking in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking poll.

LSU fell just behind Ohio State as the Buckeyes picked up a commitment from four-star wide receiver Binjimen Victor, enabling them to slide past the Tigers and Michigan to again assume the No. 1 spot.

OSU’s rise to the top also coincided with LSU target quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. withdrawing his commitment to Maryland, canceling an expected visit to LSU and locking in his commitment to Ohio State on Monday. The Alabama Crimson Tide are notably absent from the upper echelons of the rankings, assuming the No. 9 position with an average rating that is a full 30-plus points off the star-powered pace set by the Buckeyes and Tigers.

LSU’s class of recruits includes four enrollees and 16 hard commits, giving the Bayou Bengals a 247Sports Composite Ranking Average Rating of 0.9185.32 along with a No. 1 SEC ranking. You can take a peek at the current roster of commits by clicking here.

There is plenty of action left to watch in terms of recruiting class hype though as more than two weeks remain until National Signing Day, which falls on Wednesday, Feb. 3.