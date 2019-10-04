LSU running back, brother of NFL star, Lanard Fournette leaves team

BATON ROUGE - Running back Lanard Fournette has left the Tigers, LSU's Athletics department confirmed Wednesday.

A university spokesperson confirmed reports that Fournette withdrew from the school on Wednesday morning. Sources reportedly told ESPN that Fournette "just wants to move on with his life."

According to ESPN the senior carried the ball 13 times for 36 yards and a touchdown in four games this season.

Fournette's brother, Leonard, was LSU's star running back before being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.