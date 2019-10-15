71°
LSU rises up the ranks to number 2 in the latest CFB AP Polls
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers rise to number 2 in the latest College Football AP Polls, jumping Ohio State and Clemson. This comes after their impressive 6-0 start, beating highly ranked opponents such as Texas and Florida.
This is the highest ranking the Tigers have had in the Ed Orgeron era.
Your Fighting Tigers are up to No. 2/3 in the rankings!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 13, 2019
?? https://t.co/siMijGa0X5 pic.twitter.com/04QLIBNzJx
