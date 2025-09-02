90°
LSU rises to No. 3 in AP Poll after win over Clemson to start the season
BATON ROUGE — LSU rose to No. 3 in the AP Poll after a 17-10 win over Clemson this weekend.
Going into the game, LSU was No. 9 in the poll.
The newest poll, released Tuesday, placed Clemson at No. 8.
LSU returns home Saturday for a three-game stretch starting with a matchup against Louisiana Tech, followed by Southeastern Louisiana and Florida.
The full Week 2 AP Top 25 can be found here.
