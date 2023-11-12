70°
LSU rises in AP Poll after Florida win - see where the Tigers rank now
ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP) - LSU rose to No. 15 after their 52-35 win against the Florida Gators
See the full rankings here:
1. Georgia (10-0)
2. Michigan (10-0)
3. Ohio State (10-0)
4. Florida State (10-0)
5. Washington (10-0)
6. Oregon (9-1)
7. Texas (9-1)
8. Alabama (9-1)
9. Louisville (9-1)
10. Oregon State (10-2)
11. Missouri (8-2)
12. Penn State (8-2)
13. Ole Miss (8-2)
14. Oklahoma (8-2)
15. LSU (7-3)
16. Utah (7-3)
17. Tulane (9-1)
18. James Madison (10-0)
19. Arizona (7-3)
20. Notre Dame (7-3)
21. Tennessee (7-3)
22. North Carolina (8-2)
23. Kansas State (7-3)
24. Oklahoma State (7-3)
25. Liberty (10-0)
