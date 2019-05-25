82°
LSU rides big innings to 12-2 rout of Mississippi State

11 hours 50 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 May 24, 2019 10:13 PM May 24, 2019 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: LSU Athletics
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Drew Bianco, Zach Watson and Chris Reid each drove in two runs and LSU routed Mississippi State 12-2 on Friday night in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
  
The game was called after seven innings under the 10-run mercy rule. The Tigers (37-23), who lost a 17-inning game against the Bulldogs (46-13) two nights earlier, will face top-seeded Vanderbilt in Saturday's semifinals.
  
LSU had five runs in the third inning and seven in the fourth, with eight players driving in runs during that explosion.
  
Brandt Broussard and Zach Watson both had RBI doubles for the Tigers.
  
Aaron George (3-1) and Chase Costello pitched 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
  
Mississippi State got RBI singles from Dustin Skelton and Tanner Allen. The Bulldogs were on their fifth pitcher by the end of the fourth with starter JT Ginn (8-4) failing to make it out of the third.
  
LSU is seeking its 13th conference tournament championship.
