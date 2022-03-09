Latest Weather Blog
LSU responds to NOA, set to face Missouri in SEC tourney opener Thursday
The LSU basketball team is once again going into the postseason as a team under fire, but on Wednesday afternoon LSU athletic officials made their first comment since receiving a Notice of Allegations for potential wrongdoing by men's head hoops coach Will Wade.
“Per NCAA rules and procedures, LSU is unable to comment on any aspect of the ongoing case. We will continue to cooperate fully with the IARP as we work together toward a resolution,” LSU athletic spokesperson Cody Worsham said on Wednesday.
Wade and the Tigers will open play at the SEC Tournament on Thursday afternoon against the Missouri Tigers who beat the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday in a first round game.
Missouri and LSU will meet around 130pm on Thursday afternoon in a contest that can be seen on the SEC Network.
The Missouri Tigers beat Ole Miss in the opening game of the SEC Tournament 72-60 ending the Rebels chance at the postseason as their year ends with a 13-19 record.
LSU beat Missouri 75-55 on Feb. 26 at home in Baton Rouge in the teams only meeting this season.
