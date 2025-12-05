Latest Weather Blog
LSU rescinds plan to raise football ticket prices weeks after Landry criticism
BATON ROUGE — Weeks after Gov. Jeff Landry criticized LSU's decision to raise ticket prices amid a ho-hum 2025 season, the Tigers announced Friday that admission prices for games in 2026 will remain the same next year.
LSU's announcement made no mention of Landry in its brief announcement, instead crediting its adoring fans.
“LSU has the best fans in the nation who are passionate, loyal and loud. Because of that support, the LSU Board of Supervisors and LSU Athletics have decided that we will not raise the price of the football season ticket cost for next year," the school said.
LSU raised ticket prices and fired its football coach and athletic director during a tumultuous seven-day period in late October.
After a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M that led to Brian Kelly's dismissal, Landry questioned whether a ticket price increase was wise. LSU leaders had voted the day before the A&M game to increase prices for 2026.
"I think @LSUsports and the Board of Supervisors needs (sic) to rethink their actions to raise ticket prices for next year after tonight's showing." the governor posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
It was not immediately clear Friday if parking prices would still go up, as previously decided.
LSU will open the 2026 season at home against Clemson. The home slate also includes games against Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas and Texas A&M again. The full schedule will be released next Thursday.
