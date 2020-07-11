LSU requiring face masks in classrooms, daily symptom checks when students return in the fall

BATON ROUGE - LSU will mandate face masks across much of campus and require students to fill out daily symptom checks whenever they return in the fall.

According to an extensive roadmap shared by the university Friday, LSU will also be establishing its own contact tracing system to determine whether anyone on campus has come into contact with a person who's contracted the virus.

The plan says masks will be required whenever students or staff are in areas where six feet of distancing isn't possible, such as entering campus buildings, using common rooms, in classrooms, and frequenting other shared spaces.

Classrooms themselves will be limited to 50-percent occupancy.

Classes with more than 100 students will be held virtually with some exceptions. Classes with 11-99 students will meet in person with alternating attendance schedules. Courses with 10 or fewer students will be allowed to meet as scheduled.

The school will also require faculty, staff and students to respond to a daily symptom check sent by text message, assessing them for possible virus symptoms. The assessment can also be accessed through a dedicated web portal.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will also need to respond to a contact tracing form in order to help LSU alert anyone who's come in contact with that individual.

You can read the full plan here: https://lsu.edu/roadmap/docs/roadmap-fall-2020.pdf

LSU previously announced it will bring students and faculty back to campus at the start of the fall semester and then transition to virtual classes after Thanksgiving.