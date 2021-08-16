LSU reports one-third of students have been vaccinated

BATON ROUGE - At least 11,000 LSU students, roughly a third of the student body, have been vaccinated for the coronavirus as of Monday.

LSU reported Monday that 11,265 of 13,361 students who have completed the verification process so far said are either fully or partially vaccinated. Of the students living on campus, the school says 4,690 of 6,198 reporting so far have been fully or partially vaccinated.

The highest vaccination rate on campus was reported in the LSU Greek Community. Of the 2,680 Greek-associated students accounted for so far, 90 percent have reported being fully or partially vaccinated.

LSU sorority members were heavily encouraged to get their shot before Monday and some chapters were sent a statement from LSU Division of Student Affairs saying that vaccination status had to be recorded by Aug. 15, before in-person recruitment.

"Chapters that are at or above the 85% vaccination rate will be far less likely to experience canceled events, reduced capacity at events, or other significant changes to the plans for the coming semester. If chapters are unable to achieve an 85% vaccination rate, it is likely they will experience some level of preventable inconvenience during the semester," the letter read in part.