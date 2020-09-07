93°
LSU reports more than 100 new virus cases since Friday
BATON ROUGE - LSU reported more than 100 additional coronavirus among its students and staff from Friday through Sunday.
The university reported 102 new cases during its latest update Monday. The new cases bring the total number of cases to 591 since the school began tracking its cases Aug. 15, when students first returned to campus.
LSU said cases reported through its online dashboard also include students and employees who were never sick on campus.
You can view the dashboard here.
