LSU reports 50 new COVID-19 cases among students, staff since Friday

3 hours 19 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 September 14, 2020 4:40 PM September 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU reported 50 additional coronavirus cases among its students and staff from Friday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 13.

The university reported 50 new cases during its latest update Monday. The new cases bring the total number of cases to 754 since the school began tracking its cases Aug. 15, when students first returned to campus.

LSU said cases reported through its online dashboard also include students and employees who were never sick on campus.

You can view the dashboard here

