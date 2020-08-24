LSU reopening Tuesday after storm concerns delay start of fall semester

BATON ROUGE - LSU will return students to in-person classes Tuesday, a day later than originally planned, after Tropical Storm Marco forced the university to cancel classes Monday.

The university announced says it will kick off the semester Tuesday with all classes and activities resuming as scheduled.

LSU will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 25. All classes and activities will resume as scheduled on Tuesday morning. Students and employees will be required to begin using the TIGER Check daily symptom checker on Tuesday.



This means Tuesday will be the first time students are back in classes since the coronavirus forced the school to migrate courses online midway through the spring semester.

You can read about LSU's changes to day-to-day campus operations here.