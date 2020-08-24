92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU reopening Tuesday after storm concerns delay start of fall semester

3 hours 6 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, August 24 2020 Aug 24, 2020 August 24, 2020 1:06 PM August 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU will return students to in-person classes Tuesday, a day later than originally planned, after Tropical Storm Marco forced the university to cancel classes Monday.

The university announced says it will kick off the semester Tuesday with all classes and activities resuming as scheduled. 

This means Tuesday will be the first time students are back in classes since the coronavirus forced the school to migrate courses online midway through the spring semester. 

You can read about LSU's changes to day-to-day campus operations here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days