LSU remains top team in latest College Football Playoff rankings
BATON ROUGE - After the third round of playoff rankings, the LSU Tigers will keep their spot as the first-ranked team in the nation.
This will be the Tigers' second week in a row as the top-ranked team after beating Alabama and Ole Miss the past two weeks. They have been the AP #1 for four weeks now since beating Auburn in week 8.
LSU has just two more games remaining in the regular season, Arkansas and Texas A&M. Provided they win those games, they will move on to the SEC Championship.
There will be two more rounds of playoff rankings with the final rankings to release Dec. 8, one day after all the conference championships have been played.
