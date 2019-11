LSU remains 1st in the AP Polls following win over Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE - Following their tenth straight victory, the LSU Tigers remain at the top of the AP Polls.

The Tigers are ranked 1st in the College Football Playoffs for the first time since the Playoff format was adopted in 2014. They've been the top ranked AP team since beating Auburn in week 8.

LSU has wins over 4 top ten ranked teams this season, including the big win over Alabama in week 10.