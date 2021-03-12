LSU releases unredacted police report to Derrius Guice accuser who sued school for records

BATON ROUGE - Days after lawmakers and sexual assault survivors criticized LSU over its response to a report detailing the university's shortcomings in addressing sexual misconduct, the school said its taking steps to address them.

Since a hearing with lawmakers earlier this week, victims like Samantha Brennan, were looking to hear something from the university.

Brennan shared her story of star football player Derrius Guice taking a partially nude picture of her and showing it to others in 2016. She describes how her experience wasn't completely outlined in the Husch Blackwell Report.

"There's so many things that I didn't understand. After talking with the other girls, they felt the same way. We were misquoted and names were spelled wrong. This is our story. So if you're going to tell our story get it right," Brennan said.

Friday, the Louisiana Legislative Women's Caucus called for LSU to do more.

"We strongly demand LSU to immediately release Samantha Brennan's unredacted police report to her and immediately release Abby Owens' Title IX record to her, as both women have requested," a statement from the caucus read in part.

On Friday, LSU released the unredacted report to Brennan—which included Guice's name—months after she sued the school for the full report.

So far, only two athletic administrators, Verge Ausberry and Miriam Segar, face discipline as a result of the investigation. They were both suspended for up to a month.

Brennan says she believes LSU could have taken more action to make a difference on campus.

"It's not my job to dictate what the appropriate punishments are, but I don't think they were enough," Brennan said.

Brennan said LSU Interim President Tom Galligan has personally apologized and thanked her for coming forward.

Read the full statement from LSU below.

“We promise both the Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus and the Select Committee on Women and Children, as well as the people of Louisiana and our own LSU community, that we share the goal of ensuring that LSU is a safe, caring and welcoming campus for all students. We acknowledge the concerns that have been expressed, and we apologize to the survivors for the pain and suffering they have endured. LSU will and must do better. There is no greater priority than the safety of our students.

While we have already begun taking actions that will lead to positive changes, we welcome continued input. The requests made by both the Women’s Caucus and the Committee on Women and Children will be shared with the LSU Board of Supervisors. In the meantime, we are today providing to Samantha Brennan, through her attorney, an unredacted police report containing three names that were redacted in the report given to her several months ago. There is no Title IX record for Abigail Owens, the explanation for which is addressed in pages 96-98 of the Husch Blackwell report.”