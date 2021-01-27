LSU releases 2021 football schedule

The 2021 LSU football schedule has been released and it looks really, really normal.

Tiger fans were holding their breath to find out just who and where the Tigers would play in 2021 and on Wednesday afternoon the conference released their full SEC schedule.

LSU will play seven home games, but many eyes will be on their season opener. LSU is still scheduled to play UCLA in the Rose Bowl in sunny California. Covid restrictions may limit that from happening as alternate sites are already being considered, however for now the game is still on the schedule to happen on September 4.

LSU's full 2021 Schedule can be seen below.

9/4 vs. UCLA at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA

9/11 McNeese

9/18 Central Michigan

9/25 at Miss State

10/2 Auburn

10/9 at Kentucky

10/16 Florida

10/23 at Ole Miss

10/30 OPEN

11/6 at Alabama

11/13 Arkansas

11/20 ULM

11/27 Texas A&M

12/4 - SEC Championship Game