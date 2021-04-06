LSU recordings reveal payout was discussed after Derrius Guice harassment accusations

BATON ROUGE - Audio recordings released by LSU Monday reveal a man who claimed to represent Gloria Scott, a Superdome security guard who accused Derrius Guice of sexual harassment, asked the school for money after she reported the incident to university officials.

The man in that recording was identified as Cleavon Williams, a New Orleans-area youth basketball coach.

Williams is heard speaking over the phone with Miriam Segar, LSU's senior associate athletic director, following up on Gloria Scott's allegations that the former star athlete's harassment left her "scarred." Scott had asked the school to bench Guice in the upcoming Citrus Bowl after their run-in at the Superdome in 2017.

Click here to listen to the full recording provided by LSU (conversation about payment starts at 0:40).

In the phone call, Williams wanted the university to pay Scott if it planned to let Guice play anyway.

"I think what you said was if LSU wants to protect Derrius and LSU wants him to play, protect his character, that you expect LSU to provide monetary compensation to Mrs. Scott?" Segar asked.

"Yes ma'am," Williams responded. "If that is a concern to you guys."

Segar questioned that suggestion, saying Scott had never proposed the idea of a payout.

"What's confusing to me is—because she's never said anything about monetary compensation to me. She just said she doesn't want him to play in the bowl game or she would go to the media," Segar said. "You're saying... If he doesn't play in the bowl game then you don't care about the monetary compensation. But if he does play in the bowl game, then you want monetary compensation."

"If you guys value him on the field playing in the Citrus Bowl, then yeah," Williams said.

"If he doesn't play, then you don't care about the money?" Segar asked.

"Yep," Williams said.

Text messages that followed that conversation show Williams told Segar he wanted the school to pay Scott $100,000 if the team didn't bench Guice.

Voicemails released by the school Monday also show Scott herself left voicemails for Segar and threatened to take the accusations public if Guice didn't sit out the bowl game. Scott also suggested she wasn't looking for money in exchange for her silence.

"Ms. Sharon said, 'Ms. Gloria is looking for money.' Ms. Gloria is looking for her to get pleased for the fact that I was disrespected so much by him," Gloria Scott said in one of the messages. "So I'm going to make a charge on him with the police department, and you all will see him on the news."

Click here to listen to the voicemails from Gloria Scott to LSU Athletics staff

Scott's testimony made waves last month when she broke down in tears in front of lawmakers. Scott had agreed to testify during a hearing at the state Capitol in wake of Husch Blackwell's Title IX review at LSU, which revealed years of failures when it came to addressing sexual misconduct at the university.

Miriam Segar was suspended, along with Executive Deputy AD Verge Ausberry, after the Title IX report was released.

Lawmakers asked Coach Ed Orgeron to appear at the Capitol this Thursday after he denied claims that he spoke directly with Scott about the allegations. He nor the university have confirmed whether he plans to attend.