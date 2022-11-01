LSU ranked No. 10 by College Football Playoff Selection Committee

BATON ROUGE - The College Football Playoff Selection Committee released their first round of rankings for week 10 of the 2022 season and LSU sits at No. 10 on the list.

Rankings for week 10:

1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU