LSU ranked No. 10 by College Football Playoff Selection Committee

2 hours 56 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, November 01 2022 Nov 1, 2022 November 01, 2022 6:25 PM November 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The College Football Playoff Selection Committee released their first round of rankings for week 10 of the 2022 season and LSU sits at No. 10 on the list. 

Rankings for week 10: 

1. Tennessee
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. LSU

