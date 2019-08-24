86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU ranked #7 in CFB playoff rankings

9 months 2 weeks 2 days ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 November 06, 2018 8:49 PM November 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released, and the Tigers have landed a #7 spot.

LSU dropped to #7 following its heartbreaking 29-0 loss to Alabama this past weekend. The Crimson Tide has respectively kept their top spot at #1.

Clemson also keeps their high ranking at #2. 

The new selections were announced Tuesday night. The Tigers will face the Arkansas Razorbacks this upcoming Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days