Latest Weather Blog
LSU ranked #7 in CFB playoff rankings
BATON ROUGE - The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released, and the Tigers have landed a #7 spot.
LSU dropped to #7 following its heartbreaking 29-0 loss to Alabama this past weekend. The Crimson Tide has respectively kept their top spot at #1.
Clemson also keeps their high ranking at #2.
November 6?? #CFBPlayoff Rankings:— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 7, 2018
1??0??. Ohio State // @OhioStateFB
9??. West Virginia // @WVUfootball
8??. Washington State // @WSUCougFB
7??. LSU // @LSUfootball
The new selections were announced Tuesday night. The Tigers will face the Arkansas Razorbacks this upcoming Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 2??5?? rankings for games played through November 3.— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 7, 2018
Is your team in? ?? pic.twitter.com/xWS6h2DT5I