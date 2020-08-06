Latest Weather Blog
LSU ranked #5 in Coaches Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE - LSU ranked #5 in the Amway Coaches Preseason Poll.
According to LSU Sports, the Tigers ranked #5 in the ranking list of coaches that was posted on Thursday.
The voters of the poll are from the Amway Board of Coaches, which is made up of 65 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools.
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points
1, Clemson (38), 1589
2, Ohio State (17), 1555
3, Alabama (4), 1495
4, Georgia, 1345
5, LSU (6), 1330
6, Oklahoma, 1315
7, Penn State, 1199
8, Florida, 1176
9, Oregon, 1164
10, Notre Dame, 1012
11, Auburn, 898
12, Wisconsin, 887
13, Texas A&M, 807
14, Texas, 703
15, Michigan, 687
16, Oklahoma State, 524
17, Southern California, 521
18, Minnesota, 494
19, North Carolina, 415
20, Utah, 241
21, Central Florida, 232
22, Cincinnati, 229
23, Iowa, 204
24, Virginia Tech, 143
25, Iowa State, 135
More News
