LSU radio crew adapts to road games at home
Just like most Americans, the LSU radio crew has also had to adjust the way they do business.
This basketball season has added an unseen challenge to calling games on the radio.
Not able to travel to away games, play-by-play radio broadcaster Chris Blair and color-analyst John Brady have a set-up on campus that allows them to see the game and relay that through their radio calls.
With a special broadcast feed fed into their conference room, Blair and Brady do their best to fill in the holes for fans that can't get to a television to see the game.
