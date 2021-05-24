83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU quarterback TJ Finley transferring to Auburn

Monday, May 24 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Quarterback TJ Finley won't be suiting up for the Purple and Gold next season, but he'll still be in the SEC West.

On Monday, the sophomore and Ponchatoula native tweeted a video revealing his decision to transfer to Auburn.

Finley played in a total of five games for LSU last season after starting QB Myles Brennan went down with an injury. He went 2-3 in those games, getting wins against South Carolina and Arkansas.

Either Myles Brennan or Max Johnson is expected to be named the starter for the 2021 season. 

