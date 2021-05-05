LSU quarterback TJ Finley enters transfer portal

LSU football quarterback TJ Finley has entered the NCAA's transfer portal confirming the news with WBRZ's Reggie Chatman.

Finley had been considered a transfer risk for the Tigers after a subpar showing in LSU's spring game, where he struggled to move the offense finishing 10 of 19 for 84 yards and two interceptions according to the stats listed online.

Many who watched the Spring practices believe that Finley had fallen behind both fellow sophomore Max Johnson and senior Myles Brennan for the starters roll in the upcoming 2021 season.

Finley is one of four quarterbacks competing for that role in the coming season and should have had a leg up on the rest after starting more games than either Johnson or Brennan in the 2020 season.

The Ponchatoula native started five game for the Tigers, earning wins against both South Carolina and Arkansas. Finley started in three more games but struggled against Auburn, Texas A&M and Alabama and was replaced by Johnson in all three contests.

Finley finished the 2020 season with 941 yards passing, five touchdowns, five interceptions and a completion percentage of 57%.