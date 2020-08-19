LSU QB Myles Brennan previews 2020 season; watch the raw interview

BATON ROUGE- After waiting years for his time to finally take over as the starter for the LSU football team, quarterback Myles Brennan met with the media on Wednesday after the first three days of Fall Camp.

During the attached raw interview, Brennan touched on topics like his chemistry with his wide receivers, his weight and his process to becoming the starting quarterback.

Here is some of what Brennan had to say:

#LSU QB @MylesBrennan holds the Mississippi high school career records for total offense (16,168 yards), passing touchdowns (166) and passing yards (15,138).



He says the playbook reminds him of what he was doing back then. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/8TbGbSp3i3 — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) August 19, 2020

"I think the next month is going to be huge, just because it is the first time we've been able to go against a defense since Spring Ball"#LSU QB @MylesBrennan on being able to create chemistry with his receivers and how they've been working on it for a while. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/1dqRdRBI9P — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) August 19, 2020