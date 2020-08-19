88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU QB Myles Brennan previews 2020 season [RAW Interview]

2 hours 53 seconds ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 August 19, 2020 4:23 PM August 19, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- After waiting years for his time to finally take over as the starter for the LSU football team, quarterback Myles Brennan met with the media on Wednesday after the first three days of Fall Camp.

During the attached raw interview, Brennan touched on topics like his chemistry with his wide receivers, his weight and his process to becoming the starting quarterback. 

Here is some of what Brennan had to say:

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days