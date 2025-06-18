Late drama as LSU and Arkansas fight it out in College World Series semi-final

OMAHA - The LSU Tiger baseball team is trying to beat Arkansas for the second time in Omaha and the fourth time this season to advance onto the College World Series finals with a victory over the Razorbacks on Wednesday night.

In a see-saw affair the Razorbacks took back the lead in the ninth inning when Justin Thomas Jr. smoked a two-RBI single through a drawn-in infield to give Arkansas the 5-3 lead late.

The Razorbacks rallied in the eighth inning with a pair of runs after loading the bases with one out.

Ryder Helfrick grounded into a potential double-play ball but LSU could not turn it at first base as the ball got away from Jared Jones and the go ahead run scored to make it 3-2 Arkansas.

But in the bottom of the eighth Jared Jones belted a solo home run to right-centerfield to tie the game at three.

LSU pulled ahead in the sixth inning as the Tigers sacrificed Ethan Frey and Steven Milam to third and second and Jake Brown drove them both in with a two-out single to left field to put LSU up 2-1.

Arkansas got on the board first as catcher Ryder Helfrick launched the first pitch of the fourth inning to dead center for the solo home run to give the Hogs a 1-0 lead.

LSU starter Zac Cowan was sensational on the mound for the Tigers as he threw a season high 83 pitches and recorded six strikeouts and walking none on 84 pitches.

Arkansas would need to beat LSU twice in order to eliminate LSU as the Tigers beat Arkansas in both teams first game at the CWS 4-1 on Saturday night.

The winner on Thursday will punch their ticket to the College World Series finals against a Coastal Carolina Chanticleers team that swept through their side of the bracket beating Louisville earlier on Wednesday.

Game one of the finals is set for Saturday at 6 p.m..