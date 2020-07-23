LSU providing face masks to everyone on campus to encourage compliance

BATON ROUGE – LSU is receiving shipments of thousands of face masks that will be passed out to students, faculty and staff for the fall semester. Face coverings will be required inside classrooms and public spaces.

“When folks are driving on campus or walking more than 6 ft. from others outside there's some flexibility, but certainly we want people wearing masks,” Vice President for Student Affairs Jeremiah Shinn said.

There are three different options for the masks including two gray and one black mask branded with the LSU logo on it. They will be handed out at the beginning of the semester.

“For students that live on campus they'll find their mask in their welcome packet when they move into their residence hall,” Shinn said. “For those who don't live on campus, we will set up convenient spots along campus during welcome week and the first week of classes so that they're able to pick one up."

Shinn says since they are requiring masks to be worn on campus, the university wanted to provide everyone one to encourage compliance.

"I think everyone understands the need to help one another be safe during this time and so we’ve been pleased with people's reaction to our efforts to keep people healthy when they're on campus,” Shinn said.

Though, if it comes down to it, the mask policy will be enforced.

“When [a student] in the classroom is choosing not to wear a mask, they'll be given every opportunity to comply with that but at some point were going to ask them to leave so that we can maintain the health and safety of their classmates, and proceed with the education,” Shinn said.

The masks provided won't be the only ones sporting the purple and gold. The university has more than 20 companies licensed to produce LSU related masks for the public to buy. They will be sold at the sports shop on campus.