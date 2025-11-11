LSU project aims to preserve Vietnam veterans' personal histories

BATON ROUGE - LSU’s School of Information Studies received a $91,000 National Leadership Grant to help preserve Vietnam veterans’ personal histories before they are lost.

The project will provide libraries, archives, and Veterans Service Organizations with the tools needed to organize, digitize, and protect veterans’ records, keeping their stories accessible for years to come.

"It’s everything from official documents, like these here that most people would think of when they think of records, but it includes photos, it includes journals,” Dr. Edward Benoit with the LSU School of Information Studies said.

Preserving these records is not just about history; it’s about family, legacy, and honoring a lifetime of service.

"Now, some of the most important are the letters, the journals, and the official documentation — mainly because if they’re misplaced, these personal files can be used by the veteran or by the surviving spouse or family members to gain access to vital services," Benoit said.

The LSU project will create tools that can be shared nationwide, helping communities ensure the memories and stories of Vietnam-era veterans live on for generations.

"So it was vital that if we are going to help this group of veterans to preserve their records and have something to pass down to their family and their loved ones, now is the time to actually do it," Benoit said.