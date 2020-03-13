LSU prohibits majority of on-campus events from March 13 through May 30

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University released a statement Friday, saying that "as a precautionary measure" all on-campus events and LSU-sponsored off-campus events of 30 attendees or more must be canceled, effective immediately until May 30.

LSU says officials will decide what to do about commencement ceremonies at a later date.

Events with fewer than 30 attendees will require approval through the LSU Emergency Operations Center.

