78°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU prohibits majority of on-campus events from March 13 through May 30
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University released a statement Friday, saying that "as a precautionary measure" all on-campus events and LSU-sponsored off-campus events of 30 attendees or more must be canceled, effective immediately until May 30.
LSU says officials will decide what to do about commencement ceremonies at a later date.
Events with fewer than 30 attendees will require approval through the LSU Emergency Operations Center.
Click here for additional information about the measures LSU is taking to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus on campus.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Last day of on-campus classes at LSU
-
U.S. Surgeon General explains who should be tested during press conf. with...
-
String of arson-related structure fires break out late Thursday night
-
EBR Schools staying open amid coronavirus outbreak
-
LSU moving classes online through rest of spring semester
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win