LSU prohibits majority of on-campus events from March 13 through May 30

2 hours 33 minutes 1 second ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 March 13, 2020 11:58 AM March 13, 2020 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University released a statement Friday, saying that "as a precautionary measure" all on-campus events and LSU-sponsored off-campus events of 30 attendees or more must be canceled, effective immediately until May 30.

LSU says officials will decide what to do about commencement ceremonies at a later date. 

Events with fewer than 30 attendees will require approval through the LSU Emergency Operations Center.

Click here for additional information about the measures LSU is taking to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus on campus. 

