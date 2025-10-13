LSU Presidential Search Committee announces new meeting dates

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Presidential Search Committee announced a date change for two upcoming meetings as it works to select the university's next president.

This comes after several students were taken into custody at the last meeting on Oct. 1 while protesting appointments to the LSU Board of Supervisors by Gov. Jeff Landry.

One of the student protestors, Gabriela Juarez, was forcefully removed by LSUPD officers while speaking during the public comment section of the meeting.

"I was not given any lawful order. I had two men walk up to me and grab me violently while I was speaking, and I knew that I had to not comply or go down silent," Juárez said.

Several other students were also detained for blocking the LSUPD vehicle that Juarez was placed in.

The changes are due to university leadership's upcoming visit to the White House on Oct. 20 for the recognition of LSU's championship baseball teams.

The meetings will occur on Thursday, Oct. 23, and Wednesday, Oct. 29, where the committee will decide who can apply for the presidency and select three finalists to recommend to the LSU Board of Supervisors.