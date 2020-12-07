Latest Weather Blog
LSU president says spring semester will be mix of virtual, in-person classes
BATON ROUGE - Interim LSU President Tom Galligan said students can expect a mixture of virtual and in-person learning whenever the university begins its next semester in January.
Along with online courses, the school also plans to keep requiring masks in classrooms where in-person learning is happening. Galligan said during a virtual news conference Monday that LSU still plans to deliver about half of its classes in-person or in hybrid fashion.
The university is currently all-virtual for the remainder of the fall semester. School officials announced over the summer that all classes would move entirely online after the Thanksgiving break in order to prevent potentially spreading COVID-19 on campus after the holiday.
Galligan added that preventing future cuts a the university depends on whether the school receives another COVID relief package in the near future.
On LSU's budget, Tom Galligan says preventing cuts relies on another COVID relief package. Money from the Cares Act is not enough to cover the university's COVID related losses @WBRZ— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) December 7, 2020
