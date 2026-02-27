LSU president says school ready to post the Ten Commandments, if someone provides them

BATON ROUGE — The president of the LSU System said Friday that the university is ready to post a copy of the Ten Commandments in every classroom, as required by the Legislature, once someone steps up and provides enough copies of the Judeo-Christian tenets.

After the Board of Supervisors met on the Baton Rouge campus, President Wade Rousse said that with a federal appeals court letting Louisiana's law stand, LSU would comply.

"I understand that law is passed. We are going to follow the law," Rousse said.

"One of the things that the Legislature said was the material needs to be donated from an outside source so it doesn't hit our budget, so we're waiting. We're waiting to get those posters donated," he said.

Lawmakers in 2024 mandated that a poster-sized display of the Protestant version of the Ten Commandments be posted in every public school and university classroom in the state. A set of parents quickly sued, and a federal judge and a three-judge panel from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the law was "plainly unconstitutional."

Louisiana asked all judges on the 5th Circuit to weigh in, and they voted last week to let the law stand.

"Personally, I think shining a light on God is never a negative thing," Rousse said Friday. "We're going to move as quickly as we need to to stay in compliance with the law."

The American Civil Liberties Union said it would consider taking the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1980, the Supreme Court found a similar Kentucky law unconstitutional because it had no secular purpose.