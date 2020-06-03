LSU president meets with protesters gathered on campus, offers support

Photo: Ernie Ballard/LSU

BATON ROUGE - Dozens gathered at the heart of LSU's campus Wednesday, the latest in a series of demonstrations throughout the capital area protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Interim University President Thomas Galligan met with protesters in the LSU quad Wednesday evening to pledge his support for the peaceful gathering on campus.

"I pledge for as long as I am your interim president that will work with you to do something about it," Galligan said. "And the place to start is home."

“Black lives matter. It’s a true statement. It’s a humanitarian statement.” @LSUpresident addressing the peaceful demonstration at LSU. pic.twitter.com/cIb9JDlpU3 — LSU (@LSU) June 3, 2020

The gathering comes after days of peaceful protests along Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge, as well as other cities like Denham Springs.