LSU President invited to White House COVID meeting

Wednesday, September 15 2021
Source: news@wbrz.com
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - LSU President William F. Tate IV will take part in the White House discussion with President Joe Biden on the success of LSU's COVID-19 protocols.

The meeting planned for Wednesday (Sept. 15) will have companies including Disney, Microsoft, and Columbia Sportswear.

Tate said, "Our strategies have worked, with more than 82 percent of our student body currently vaccinated, a monthly testing protocol that monitors the presence of the virus on our campus, wastewater testing that allows us to intervene before an outbreak occurs, and a vaccine/testing mandate at Tiger Stadium to keep our fans safe, too. We are grateful for the privilege of celebrating how far we have come and sharing the game plan with others who might be able to benefit from the knowledge."

Wednesday's roundtable business meeting happens around lunchtime.

