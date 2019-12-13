LSU President F. King Alexander leaving for Oregon job, reports say

BATON ROUGE - Just a week after rumors swirled about LSU President F. King Alexander's possible departure from the university, it appears he is on his way out.

The Advocate reported Friday, citing sources within the LSU Board of Supervisors, that Alexander has been selected as the new president at Oregon State University. Alexander has been running LSU since summer 2013.

When asked about reports that he was being considered for a job in California last week, Alexander downplayed the rumors, saying those types of calls "are nothing new."

“No, no, everything is great here. I mean look, Joe Burrow’s gonna win the Heisman. We’re on a good roll right now!" Alexander told WBRZ.

Oregon is expected to make the announcement at noon Friday.