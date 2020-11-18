LSU prepares for upcoming game against Arkansas

BATON ROUGE - Despite reports of Arkansas players testing positive for COVID-19, the LSU's Tigers are moving forward in their plans to face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a Saturday, Nov. 21 matchup.

But the player's realize that in view of recent losses, and challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, this is a critical time for them. That's why a 'player's only' game was held earlier this week, during which wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. told his fellow players they needed to lock in, to return to the team's standard for LSU's second half of the season, according to The Advocate.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas-based athletes LSU is readying itself to face are also navigating a slew of challenges.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are monitoring coronavirus cases among two of its staff members, not on-field coaches, and at least one player.

In addition to these positive COVID-tests, the fact that they may have spread the virus to players and others who work closely with the team has forced several other players and staff members into mandatory 14-day quarantine, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Despite the recent positive COVID tests, the football team is not expected to cancel its upcoming game against LSU.

It's this very game that LSU's head football coach, Ed Orgeron, will preview during his weekly Wednesday evening radio show at 7 p.m.

At that time, WBRZ's Sport's Team will be tuned in to the show and provide viewers/readers with updates from Coach O.