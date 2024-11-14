55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU prepares for another mobile quarterback

4 hours 59 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, November 14 2024 Nov 14, 2024 November 14, 2024 6:52 PM November 14, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team is preparing for another mobile quarterback.

After struggling to stop Marcel Reed and Jalen Milroe in the LSU's losses to Texas A&M and Alabama, the Tigers will face Florida dual-threat quarterback DJ Lagway on Saturday.

Lagway, who left Florida's game against Georgia on November 2 with a hamstring injury, will return to action Saturday, Head Coach Billy Napier said on his radio show Thursday.

The freshman quarterback missed Florida's game last Saturday at Texas.

"This league does not like LSU's defense when it's a passing situation, we create havoc," said LSU head coach Brian Kelly. They kind of like us when it's two tight ends and the quarterbacks running to the ball, we got to figure that out, we've got to have the answers for those things." 

LSU's game at Florida on Saturday will start at 2:30 CT on WBRZ.

