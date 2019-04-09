81°
LSU Practice Report: Geaux Inside w/ Cauble
Baton Rouge - LSU hit the practice field on Monday afternoon after a tumultuous weekend. The Tigers started preparations for the Miami Hurricanes as they closed out Fall Camp and moved into Game Week.
Listen to WBRZ's Michael Cauble as he describes practice and what he sees.
