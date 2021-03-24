70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU posts job openings for new Title IX office

33 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, March 24 2021 Mar 24, 2021 March 24, 2021 3:59 PM March 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU has begun hiring for its newly formed Office of Civil Rights and Title IX after the release of a troubling report from Husch Blackwell that highlighted the university's problems with reporting sexual misconduct.

Two job openings have already been posted. The first is for assistant to the vice president. This person would be responsible for coordinating the day-to-day operations of the office and assist the Vice President.

The second job listing is for Civil Rights and Title IX investigator. The investigator would be responsible for looking into complaints of harassment and discrimination received by the office.

These listings come a little over a week after LSU appointed Jane Cassidy as interim vice president of the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX. In an official statement, Cassidy said she wanted to work on filling out the office and reviewing the reporting process for victims.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days