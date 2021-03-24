LSU posts job openings for new Title IX office

BATON ROUGE - LSU has begun hiring for its newly formed Office of Civil Rights and Title IX after the release of a troubling report from Husch Blackwell that highlighted the university's problems with reporting sexual misconduct.

Two job openings have already been posted. The first is for assistant to the vice president. This person would be responsible for coordinating the day-to-day operations of the office and assist the Vice President.

The second job listing is for Civil Rights and Title IX investigator. The investigator would be responsible for looking into complaints of harassment and discrimination received by the office.

These listings come a little over a week after LSU appointed Jane Cassidy as interim vice president of the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX. In an official statement, Cassidy said she wanted to work on filling out the office and reviewing the reporting process for victims.