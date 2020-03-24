81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU postpones May graduation ceremonies until further notice

1 hour 39 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 March 24, 2020 5:11 PM March 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU is postponing commencement ceremonies for the spring semester. 

LSU President Thomas Galligan released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying the university has postponed all graduation ceremonies until further notice. The president's statement says the university is working to ensure that all students have an opportunity to participate in a commencement ceremony in the future.

You can read the full statement from the university president here: https://www.lsu.edu/coronavirus/messages/email/03-24-commencement-update.php

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days