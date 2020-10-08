85°
LSU police searching for suspect in theft incident
BATON ROUGE - LSU police needs assistance in identifying a suspect, who they believe is involved in a theft incident.
The theft took place on LSU's campus near Canal Hall.
If you know this person or have any information contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
