85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU police searching for suspect in theft incident

59 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 October 08, 2020 2:58 PM October 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU police needs assistance in identifying a suspect, who they believe is involved in a theft incident.

The theft took place on LSU's campus near Canal Hall.

If you know this person or have any information contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com.

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days